Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.84.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

