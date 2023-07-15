Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.1 %

JCI opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 73.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

