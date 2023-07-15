Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Purchases 30,416 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 692,431 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,416 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE VZ opened at $34.01 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.