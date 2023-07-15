Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,409,000 after buying an additional 718,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,769,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,420,000 after buying an additional 253,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $163,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE EQT opened at $38.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Stephens began coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.61.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

