Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $1,430,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,331.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,326.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,443.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,469.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

