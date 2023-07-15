Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 576.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,380,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.69.

MAR opened at $189.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

