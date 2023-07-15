73,961 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 73,961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Match Group by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $48.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $77.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

