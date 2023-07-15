VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 143.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

