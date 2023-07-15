Arizona State Retirement System Has $9.60 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $90.11. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average is $83.62.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

