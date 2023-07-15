Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,541,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after buying an additional 432,432 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 692,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,998,000 after buying an additional 346,612 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.7 %

ED opened at $93.08 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

