Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,524 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBD. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

