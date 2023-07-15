Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,294.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 59,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $59.17 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $105.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average of $60.27.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

