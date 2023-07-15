Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.23. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $128.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.89.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

