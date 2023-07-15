96 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,556.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,502.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,494.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $29.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

