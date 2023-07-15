Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.24.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

