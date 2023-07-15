First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 14,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,916,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,055.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,277.00 and a one year high of $2,147.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,066.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,783.29.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $25,292,284 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,084.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.