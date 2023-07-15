Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,106 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $153.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

