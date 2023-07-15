Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Hess by 36.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hess Stock Down 3.2 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.82.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.06. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $94.00 and a 12-month high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

