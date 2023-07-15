Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $157.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.83 and a 1-year high of $162.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.01.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.