Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,231,000 after buying an additional 56,780 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Aflac by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Stock Down 0.5 %

AFL stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.01. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.75 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,767. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.