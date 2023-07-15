The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Raised by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.