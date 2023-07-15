PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Wedbush

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $200.00 to $206.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.86 EPS.
PEP has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.00.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PEP stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.26. The company has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
