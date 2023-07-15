DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $49.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.