FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 794 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.70 and its 200 day moving average is $182.26.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

