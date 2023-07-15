Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.46.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FLT stock opened at $258.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $263.77.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

