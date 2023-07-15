The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 151.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $803,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 22,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

Southern Stock Performance

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,721. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.72.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

