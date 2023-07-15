The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Lifted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 151.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $71.38 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,721 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

