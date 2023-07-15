State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 18,314 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,314 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 44,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,089 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SYF. Bank of America upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.