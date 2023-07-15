State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 663.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 220,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at $281,297,238.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGM. Susquehanna raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.23.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.