State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 960,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Visa were worth $216,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $243.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $244.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.04.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

