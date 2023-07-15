Jennison Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 61,787 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 61,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Biogen by 22.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 73,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $332.00 to $341.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.31.

Biogen Stock Up 0.3 %

BIIB stock opened at $278.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.55. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.65 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

