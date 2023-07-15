IFG Advisory LLC Has $256,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average of $98.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

