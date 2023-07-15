Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 988 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,035,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,136,000 after acquiring an additional 292,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sony Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,670,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Sony Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,469,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,357 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Sony Group by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,043,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SONY stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.81. The company has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

