Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 563 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.14.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

