Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,106 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WASH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WASH. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ WASH opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $460.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $55.93.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $82.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.