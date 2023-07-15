Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,599 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,456,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,581,000 after buying an additional 1,246,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 534,386 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,197,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,272,000 after purchasing an additional 522,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,895,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

