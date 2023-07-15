Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 47,385 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 41,951 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

