Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 719,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,104,000 after buying an additional 68,353 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,416,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 925,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,590,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after acquiring an additional 123,712 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $34.83 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

