Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,615,730.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at $54,255,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,615,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,088 shares of company stock valued at $19,081,728. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $565.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $493.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $581.56.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

