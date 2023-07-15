Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $25.97 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at $14,503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

