Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 402.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,119 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prologis by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $127.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.70. The company has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

