First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,009,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,565,000 after buying an additional 112,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,697,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,407,000 after purchasing an additional 717,300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,434,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2077 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

