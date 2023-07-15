Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 15,490 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after buying an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,423,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,227,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,656,000 after acquiring an additional 866,329 shares during the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

