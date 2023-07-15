Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.63 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.