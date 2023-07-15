Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average is $90.37. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
