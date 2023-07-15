Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $14,755,342,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Shares of BR opened at $167.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

