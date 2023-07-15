DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $214,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.2 %

BTI opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89.

About British American Tobacco

BTI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,500 ($45.03) to GBX 3,300 ($42.45) in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

