DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $229.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.57.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

