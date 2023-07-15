Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $380,823,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,036,000 after acquiring an additional 29,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,609,000 after purchasing an additional 381,727 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.8 %

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

NYSE:EXR opened at $155.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $216.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

