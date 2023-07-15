Oak Thistle LLC Takes $379,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after purchasing an additional 474,537 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,332,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,847,000 after purchasing an additional 325,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,604,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,404,000 after purchasing an additional 290,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of STWD opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.59. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

